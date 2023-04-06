Daffodils bring color to highway Apr 6, 2023 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Daffodil heads nod in windy conditions Wednesday outside Country Garden Farm and Market on U.S. 24 southwest of Fort Wayne. Owner Dan Flotow planted hundreds of bulbs in the median last year that recently came into full bloom. Jennifer Barton | For The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Springing into bloom in Roanoke Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Two tornados cause damage in northeast Allen County Audit shows financial mistakes from commissary fund by former sheriff Recent divorce filings in Allen County University of Saint Francis president announces resignation Purdue's Edey, Indiana's Jackson-Davis win national honors Stocks Market Data by TradingView