Winter weather could have a significant impact on holiday travel this week, forecasters say, and Indiana Michigan Power is encouraging customers to prepare for possible outages.
A winter storm watch is in effect from Thursday evening until Saturday morning, according to the National Weather Service, in Fort Wayne and many nearby counties.
Jim Andersen, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service’s Northern Indiana office, said Tuesday the area is on track for a potentially dangerous storm.
“We’re definitely recommending people not travel Friday and Saturday during the brunt of this storm,” he said.
Andersen didn’t want to focus on the projected snow accumulation as the storm is still more than a day out and even a small deviation in its path could have a big impact on the total accumulation. AccuWeather projects Fort Wayne will see 5.8 inches of snow from Thursday through Saturday.
“I know a lot of people like to get fixated on that amount of snow, but with this system, there’s the potential for so many other impacts that are going to be dangerous,” Andersen said. “Even if we only got one or two inches of snowfall, for example, the winds are going to be very, very strong Friday and Saturday.”
The snow will be of the light and powdery variety, Andersen said. That makes it easier to shovel but could cause havoc on the roads.
Mixed rain and snow will change to snow late Thursday. It will continue into Friday and will be blown by strong winds on Friday and Saturday, he said, as wind gusts could reach up to 45-55 miles per hour.
Blizzard-like conditions aren’t outside the realm of possibility, Andersen said, as visibility from drifting snow could significantly reduce visibility.
The inclement weather also will include temperatures in the single digits on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with lows dipping below zero at times.
Those “bitterly cold temperatures” can compound what would normally be minor car trouble, Andersen said. Wind chills will get as cold as -25 to -30 degrees, so exposed skin will be at risk of frostbite in as little as 30 minutes. If you’re in a car without heat, he said, “things can end very badly.”
“Don’t take this lightly,” Andersen said. “I know some people like to pooh-pooh things and say, ‘Oh, they’re just blowing this out of proportion.’ But this definitely really does deserve due diligence with preparing for this and using care. It will be a very dangerous situation.”
Some airlines have issued travel waivers for airports affected by the storm, including United and American airlines' flights through Fort Wayne International Airport.
Indiana Michigan Power strongly encouraged customers Tuesday to plan ahead for the possibility of extended power outages — "up to and through the holiday weekend."
"With ample snow falling and strong winds whipping up larger snow drifts," the company said, "travel could be difficult – both for our customers and for I&M crews driving to restore power."
It's especially important for those who use electronically powered medical devices, I&M said, as well as for those who have critical needs and those whose residence uses electric heat.
The company encouraged people to make preparations now, including making an emergency kit with items including blankets, water, non-perishable food and flashlights.
"If the forecasts are on target, this has the possibility of becoming the strongest storm we have seen in a number of years," I&M's statement warned. "Please be aware that high winds and heavy snow can quickly combine to make roads impassable. Low temperatures with below-zero wind chills can create hazards in seconds."