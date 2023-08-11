Fort Wayne/ Allen County
Medicaid agency reports breach
The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration on Friday announced that software used by a contractor experienced a security breach that exposed certain personal information of Indiana Medicaid members.
The names, addresses, case numbers and Medicaid numbers of more than 744,000 members of Indiana Medicaid were exposed in the breach, which occurred in the MOVIEit application used by Maximus Health Services. Social Security numbers of four additional Medicaid members were impacted.
The MOVEit application breach affected companies and organizations worldwide and occurred in late May.
Maximus alerted FSSA of the breach. The people affected in Indiana are members of Medicaid who had received a communication from Maximus regarding the selection of a managed care entity. Maximus is contacting all Medicaid members affected with information and options for credit monitoring.
For questions or additional information, individuals can call 833-919-4749 toll free.
AWS grant helps Citilink software
Citilink has received a $50,000 grant from AWS Foundation toward new paratransit software that will allow Access riders to book their own trips using an app on their phones. The technology also will provide real-time data and notifications for drivers and riders.
Pam Schieber, Citilink’s operations director, said the grant will cover 25% of the software’s total cost.
“We’re excited for the opportunity to update our technology to provide a more efficient service to our riders that gives them more transparency and real time location updates of their bus,” she said in a statement.
AWS Foundation’s mission is to help children and adults with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities live as independently as possible. One of the foundation’s priority initiatives is to expand transportation access.
“Citilink Access services can be the primary mode of transportation for some with disabilities,” AWS Foundation CEO Patti Hays said in a statement. “This software increases the accessibility of this vital service, thus enhancing independence for the riders.”
Area
Bowen Center to open health clinic
Bowen Center will formally cut the ribbon on its relocated Warsaw health clinic at 11 a.m. Aug. 24. An open house will follow until 1 p.m. The public is welcome, and tours will follow the ribbon cutting with light refreshments and giveaways, according to a news release.
The clinic is now co-located with the Bowen Center outpatient office at 850 N. Harrison St. The clinic opened in 2020 in a building adjacent to the new location. It was Bowen Center’s first primary care clinic.
Bowen Center now operates primary care clinics co-located with their mental health care, addiction recovery treatment and skills coaching services in Warsaw, Fort Wayne, Huntington and Wabash.
More clinics are planned, the release said.
Bowen Center’s move to integrated care is aimed at addressing the health care challenges underserved populations face and removing obstacles that prevent or limit access to quality health care.
Bowen Health Clinic welcomes Medicaid patients, and no one is turned away for an inability to pay. To make an appointment, call 888-470-0082.
– Journal Gazette