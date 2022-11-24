Inside the three-story, reddish, mostly brick Victorian on the north corner of Broadway and Berry Street, a chandelier hangs in each first-floor room.
Nearly every nook and cranny are filled with something, shelves and stands displaying everything from handmade goods to items purchased at estate sales.
Visitors will see plenty of Christmas decor, quilted blankets and remnants of years gone by, including dolls that were once on display at the former, storied Wolf & Dessauer downtown department store.
It’s exactly as Sharon Scrogham envisioned.
“I love Victorian things so I knew I wanted a place where we could look Victorian and you feel like you’re walking into grandmother’s house,” Scrogham said. “Our things are unique; I don’t have many doubles.”
If this year is like last, hundreds of people over the next few Saturdays will go through the home she turned into a business 33 years ago. Sharon’s Victorian House of Gifts, 634 W. Berry St., is one of more than two dozen retailers and dozens more dining venues participating in The Days of Holly Shopping.
The monthlong event kicks off this weekend, on Small Business Saturday, a national initiative to get shoppers into locally owned stores to make gift and other purchases. Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving, has traditionally drawn more attention to big-box retailers and department stores.
The Days of Holly Shopping, presented by Northwest Bank and Downtown Fort Wayne, run through Dec. 17. Shoppers can visit stores physical or online sites to look for deals. Hours vary for some businesses, so shoppers may want to call ahead.
Kilwins, an independently owned and operated franchise, will participate for the second year. The store, owned by Paul and Renee Marinko, celebrated its one-year anniversary in September.
“This is our second Christmas and holiday season and we’re absolutely thrilled to still be open,” Paul Marinko said Tuesday evening. He had just finished a batch of peppermint fudge and his store was preparing for an influx of customers visiting downtown Wednesday for the Night of Lights holiday celebration.
“What I love about The Days of Holly Shopping is it invites people to our downtown area,” Marinko said.
“I think there are just a growing number of downtown businesses kind of determining how they’re going to thrive down here.”
This year, organizers have added a Social Media Challenge + Giveaway to reward individuals who choose to shop smaller businesses. Individuals who post to Facebook or Instagram a photo of themselves with their shopping bag at a participating retail location can tag @DowntownFortWayne and use #DaysofHollyShopping. They will automatically be entered into a weekly drawing for gift card giveaways of $250 with the winner selected on Tuesdays. Along with those weekly giveaways, a grand prize drawing after Dec. 17 will award $1,000 in gift cards to a shopper who was entered in previous weekly drawings.
“The more you shop local and post on social media, the more chances you have to win – for both the weekly and grand-prize giveaways,” said Preston Wallace, director of marketing with the Downtown Improvement District.
While shopping may be the primary Holly Days draw, entertainment may attract others downtown.
On Saturday on The Landing, activities and entertainment includes holiday trivia from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. and the Youtheatre presenting scenes from Frozen Jr. starting about 5 p.m. Flow Down hula hoops and LED lighted props are scheduled about 5:30 p.m., ending no later than 6 p.m.
At Promenade Park, meet-and-greets are planned with the ‘Winter Sisters’ from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and with The Grinch from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Santa will be “out and about” from Noon to 2 p.m., followed by Buddy the Elf and Jovie from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Sharon’s Victorian House of Gifts has been participating in Small Business Saturday and the seasonal shopping initiatives for years. Scrogham said she has had at least 700 to 800 people come in during the event and enjoys serving cookies and wassail, a warmed sort of cider, to shoppers.
And history lovers will find bits of it in her store.
One wall, in a room with windows facing Berry Street, has framed photo images and documents showing the history of the home, built in 1886, which has housed other businesses including a beauty shop, florist and doctor’s office. The black and white images on display include ones of a trolley, which Scrogham’s father-in-law used to drive when he wasn’t working one of his full-time shifts as a policeman.
Though she likes history and reminiscing, Scrogham hopes her house of gifts appeals to all ages, as evidenced by the stuffed animals, dolls and toys you can find at her business.
“You’ve got to have something for the kids,” she said.