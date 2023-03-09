The death of a 23-year-old Fort Wayne man in a New Year's Day crash has been ruled accidental, the Allen County coroner's office said today.
Keishon Edwards died from blunt-force injury of the head because of a motor vehicle crash, and his death is the sixth motor vehicle fatality of the year in the county, the coroner's office said in a statement.
The crash occurred about 3 a.m. in the 2500 block of Westbrook Drive.
The car was traveling north on Westbrook when it hit a parked, unoccupied vehicle and caught fire, Fort Wayne police have said.
Emergency workers found Edwards' body in the driver’s seat after they extinguished the fire. He was pronounced dead at the scene.