A 19-year-old Fort Wayne was identified today as the man shot and killed Tuesday night.
Dakota Merritt's cause of death was a gunshot wound to the chest and his manner of death was ruled an accident, according to a news release from Allen County Deputy Coroner Rebecca Mayes. He was pronounced dead by first responders at the scene of the 5400 block of Southern Court shooting.
The incident remains under investigation by the Fort Wayne Police Department, the Allen County Prosecutor’s Office and the Allen County Coroner’s Office.