The deaths of two people found at a home on Fort Wayne's north side Wednesday were ruled a murder-suicide, Fort Wayne police said today.
Detectives said Kari Lynn Beck, 43, shot her 7-year-old son, Oscar L. Beck, in the chest before shooting herself in the head sometime before 8:45 a.m.
The shootings happened at a home in the 1100 block of Skyline Pass in the Lincoln Village neighborhood, east of Coldwater Road, police said.
The Allen County coroner's office has ruled Kari Beck's death a suicide and her son's death a homicide – the second this year after Jocelyn Bolf, 18, of Fort Wayne, who died from multiple gunshot wounds on Jan. 3.
No further information was provided.