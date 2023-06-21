A murder-suicide is behind the deaths of a man and woman found in a Huntertown home Sunday.
Police responded Sunday to the residence in the 12000 block of Shearwater Run after someone reported people in need of medical assistance.
The pair had apparent injuries and were pronounced dead at the scene. Fort Wayne residents Arben Gllafce, 49, and Arjana Gllafce, 48, both of Fort Wayne, are the victims, the coroner's office said.
Arben Gllafce died from a gunshot wound and his death has been ruled a suicide. Arjana Gllafce died from multiple gunshot wounds and her death has been ruled a homicide, the 13th this year.
An investigation is ongoing.