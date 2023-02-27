Nina Nelson expects the Mirro Center will be bursting with joy next month as her teenage daughter joins nine other girls in white poufy dresses for the return of a longstanding event – the Ladies With Purpose Debutante Cotillion.
“So much pride will be in that room,” Nelson said Sunday after the debutantes rehearsed a dance with their mothers in a mirror-lined room at Wayne High School.
Last held in 2017, the cotillion is about more than giving Black high school girls an excuse to dance and wear a pretty dress. Along with promoting scholarship and excellence, the event provides a platform for the teens to participate in community service, develop leadership and learn social graces, among other opportunities.
“It’s been a great experience,” said debutante Tyleah Nelson, a senior at Wayne High School.
About 500 people are expected to attend the March 18 event. The sold-out crowd is an indication the community missed it after an unusually long absence, said Anita Dortch of Ladies With Purpose, a nonprofit. The cotillion is typically held every other year.
“I’m really excited to do it,” said Jaylasha Starks,a Canterbury High School junior whose mother was a debutante, or deb. “I think it’s nice to have a chance to connect with people who look like me.”
Jaya Swopshire, a Northrop High School senior, appreciates the relationships she’s formed with the other girls and her mentor from Ladies With Purpose.
“It’s like more of a family,” Swopshire said.
The debs have spent months preparing for the cotillion, for which they must learn four dances. Their dance partners include their mothers and fathers.
Sunday, the casually dressed mothers and daughters worked to perfect Latissha Williams’ choreography to Celine Dion’s “Because You Loved Me.”
“When the debs curtsy, mom that’s when you bow,” Williams said, talking the dancers through the steps.
Swopshire said it’s an emotional experience, noting that her mother has already started crying.
“All mothers are feeling the emotion behind it,” said Nina Nelson, whose daughter is Tyleah Nelson.
The elder Nelson said she always wanted to be a deb, but she missed her chance in the 1990s.
With her daughter now preparing for the cotillion, Nina Nelson has given herself permission to break her rule of never living through her children.
“This,” she said, “is a moment I’m living through her.”