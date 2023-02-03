Decatur Road will be closed to through traffic between Paulding and Tillman roads for three months, beginning Monday, during drainage improvements, the city of Fort Wayne said today.
Through traffic should use Lafayette/U.S. 27 or Anthony Boulevard during the closure, City Utilities said in a statement. It said residents and businesses along that stretch of Decatur will have access to their properties.
The upgrades will include the installation of more than 1,900 feet of stormwater pipe, new inlets and swales to improve drainage and increase capacity, the statement said.