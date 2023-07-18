A deceased former Fort Wayne priest was added to a list of clergy credibly accused of sexually abusing minors.
Father Jan Klimcyzk was added to the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend's list of credibly accused clergymen because of "allegations received after the death of the priest." To be added to the list, Bishop Kevin Rhoades must accept the finding of the Diocese's Review Board that an accusation is more likely true than not, according to the diocese's website.
Klimcyzk has had one credible allegation against him, the list shows. He served the Saint Charles Borromeo Parish and the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Fort Wayne in 2002 and 2012 respectively.
The priest was in each of those parishes for about two years. Klimcyzk was also assigned to:
• Saint Aldabert Parish in South Bend for eight years;
• Saint Stanislaus Kostka Parish in New Carlisle for five years;
• Saint Hedwig and Saint Patrick Parishes in South Bend for four years;
• Blessed Sacrament in Albion for one year;
• Saint Patrick Parish in Walkerton for two years;
• Saint Anne Communities in Huntington for one year and;
• Holy Family Parish with assistance at Saint John the Baptist Parish in South Bend until his retirement.
A statement on the diocese's website outlines who to contact with allegations of abuse by clergy members. Victim’s Assistance Coordinator Mary Glowaski can be reached at mglowaski@diocesefwsb.org or 260-399-1458, and Vicar General Father Mark Gurtner can be reached at 260-399-1422.
Klimcyzk was killed in a hit-and-run crash in South Bend in August. Shad Jeffrey, 48, of South Bend has been charged with leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death in connection to the crash.
Archives from The Journal Gazette show Klimcyzk began serving as administrator of Walkerton's Saint Patrick Parish at the same time a 77-year-old priest was found to have credible claims against him from about 1970. According to the diocese's website, the priest, Rev. James F. Seculoff, currently has a total of six credible accusations against him.
Seculoff, who had also served in Fort Wayne parishes, was removed from public ministry on Oct. 13, 2015, according to the website. A judgment was rendered the following month with a penalty of "a life of prayer and penance with no possibility ever of public ministry anywhere."