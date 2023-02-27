Natural gas prices are declining and NIPSCO customers should see the benefit on utility bills this spring, the company said Monday.
Near-term prices for natural gas have dropped to "levels that haven’t been seen since the early 2021 timeframe," NIPSCO said in a news release. Natural gas prices are 25% to 35% lower.
The market trend also has had a positive effect on electric bills, combined with upcoming credits that will soon be applied from the sale of excess electricity generated by the company’s wind and solar farms, a news release said.
"Throughout 2022, natural gas commodity prices have been unusually high because of lower production volumes from domestic supplies compared to previous years, greater global demand due to European energy supply concerns, the ongoing foreign conflicts and storage balances that were behind during that time of year," NIPSCO said in the release.
Last October, NIPSCO announced that customers using 615 therms could expect to pay $661 during the Nov. 1 through March 31 winter heating season. That projection represented an increase of $102, or $20.40 per month, over the previous year.
Bills vary based on usage, which is often affected by weather patterns.
The utility company on Monday said it does not mark up the price it pays for the natural gas used by homes and businesses, so customers pay the same dollar-for-dollar cost NIPSCO pays, the news release said. The cost of natural gas is one of the largest determining factors of gas customers’ bills and directly impacts electric customers’ bills as well.
NIPSCO said it tries to reduce the impact of price increases for customers by purchasing gas during the summer, when prices are typically lower. That supply is injected into underground storage to help offset peak prices and limit fluctuations. The company also said it can purchase gas from various sources, looking for the best price for customers.
Bills customers receive in March or April, depending on their billing cycle, are expected to show some of the natural gas price decline NIPSCO is seeing.
Joshauna Nash, NIPSCO's communications manager, said she did not immediately have information on how many customers may have missed payments or only made partial ones due to higher heating costs this season.
The utility company follows a moratorium on disconnecting customers between Dec. 1 and March 15, the period when temperatures are typically at their lowest.
Nash also stressed that NIPSCO also has various billing and payment options for those experiencing financial difficulties.
“One of the things we still do and that we do promote heavily is the different programs because we do understand customers have concerns about bills and we do hear from customers,” Nash said during a brief telephone interview.
A budget plan, for example, allows customers to manage their monthly energy bill by spreading out gas costs over an entire year, typically producing a more modest bill even when usage may be at a peak.
NIPSCO has about 128,000 natural gas customers in Allen County. The company also has some electric customers.
Because the cost to purchase those fuel sources has come down, NIPSCO filed a request with the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission to adjust the part of the electric bill associated with those purchases. The change, which would begin May 2023 pending IURC approval, represents a $19.85 decrease per month for the average residential electric customer, the company said.