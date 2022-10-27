A Fort Wayne man admitted on the witness stand Thursday he killed and dismembered a businessman last year.
Mathew Cramer, 22, detailed the interactions he had with Shane Ngyuen, starting with Ngyuen offering him a ride and expecting a sex encounter in early April of 2021. It ended with Cramer strangling Nguyen after another ride and dismembering the corpse, then asking a friend for help dismembering it, Cramer said.
Under examination from defense attorney Robert Scremin, Cramer said he depended on rides for his survival and had submitted to sexual acts from Ngyuen in exchange. Cramer said he strangled Ngyuen after Ngyuen said that Cramer’s 10-year-old nephew and 13-year-old niece should join them.
The coroner’s report showed that Ngyuen died from blunt force trauma to the head. It happened in a storage unit Cramer rented, and he later called a friend to help him buy tools and dismember the corpse, he said.
Under cross-examination, Cramer said he usually sent the first texts to Ngyuen during the interactions.
Cramer's testimony on the witness stand ended three days of evidence and testimony in his trial. He’s charged with murder, felony abuse of a corpse and felony resisting law enforcement, and the prosecution has filed an enhancement for life in prison without parole.
Closing arguments and jury deliberations are set for Tuesday. Judge David Zent told jurors they should remember to bring a suitcase because deliberations could continue for days.
The court is booked until Nov. 4 for the trial, allowing the jury time to debate until then.