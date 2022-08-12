A Defiance, Ohio, motorcyclist was seriously injured this morning when he collided with a deer on Ohio 2 in Farmer Township, south of Beerbower Road, the State Highway Patrol said.
Logan T. Riehle, 27, was taken by Samaritan helicopter to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne, the highway patrol at Defiance said in a statement.
It said Riehle, who was not wearing a helmet at the time of the crash, was driving south on Ohio 2 about 6:30 a.m. when he collided with a deer attempting to cross the road.
The county sheriff's department and Farmer Township firefighters also assisted at the scene.