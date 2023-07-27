Police in DeKalb County are investigating a pair of crashes that left five people with injuries Wednesday.
Officers said they arrived at the Indiana 101 and Indiana 8 intersection where a Chevrolet Silverado pickup and Chevrolet Uplander minivan collided about 6 p.m.
A 45-year-old Butler man said he lost control of the truck when its accelerator malfunctioned, police said. They said the vehicles crashed, leaving the minivan driver, a 71-year-old Newville man, with head injuries.
A 59-year-old passenger inside the pickup, also from Newville, suffered cuts to the head, back pain and other scrapes, officers said.
The Butler man complained of rib pain and had a gash on his upper right arm.
Less than a half-hour later, police were called to the County Road 327 and County Road 68 intersection in Garrett where a Dodge Ram pickup and Nissan Sentra collided.
Officers said they found the truck on top of the car after the pickup went into Sentra's path. The crash's impact caused the pickup to spin and flip onto the car, police said.
A 17-year-old Wolcottville female was behind the wheel of the pickup and suffered a possible neck injury. The car's driver, a 32-year-old Three Rivers, Michigan, woman, has a possible back injury, police said.
Both victims were taken to hospitals.