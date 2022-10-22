The Dekko Foundation, a private family foundation based in Kendallville, has awarded more than $1.7 million in grants to youth-serving organizations. The recipients:

• YMCA of Muncie/Camp Crosley – $1 million

• Community Foundation of DeKalb County – $250,000

• YMCA of Steuben County – $250,000

• Early Childhood Alliance – $37,524

• Goshen College – $35,000

• Wayne Center District No. 7 Historical Site Inc. – $32,000

• Garrett-Keyser-Butler Community School District – $30,000

• Central Noble Community School Corp. – $13,500

• Junior Achievement of Northern Indiana – $25,000

• FIRST (For Inspiration and Recognition of Science and Technology) – $20,000

• Image of Hope Ranch – $15,000

• Lakewood Park Christian School – $7,200

• Lucas County, Iowa, Agricultural Extension District – $7,000

• West Noble School Corp. – $3,000

