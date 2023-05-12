The Dekko Foundation, a private family foundation in Kendallville, awarded more than $339,000 in grants and pledges to seven youth-serving organizations during its most recent grant-making.
The recipients:
Central Noble Community School Corp. – $137,360
Clarke County Conservation Board – $100,000
Baker Youth Club – $90,000
City of Kendallville – $75,000
Leon Chamber of Commerce – $75,000
Kosciusko Community YMCA, Inc. – $50,000
St. Mary of the Assumption School – $50,000
Prairie Heights Community School Corp. – $30,000
The Village Early Childhood Center – $25,000
Athens-Limestone Public Library Foundation – $15,500
Stone’s Trace Historical Society – $12,000
Limestone County Schools – $10,000
Warsaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church – $7,500
Foundation for Art and Music in Education – $5,000
Indiana Troopers Youth Services – $3,000