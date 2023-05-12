The Dekko Foundation, a private family foundation in Kendallville, awarded more than $339,000 in grants and pledges to seven youth-serving organizations during its most recent grant-making.

The recipients:

Central Noble Community School Corp. – $137,360

Clarke County Conservation Board – $100,000

Baker Youth Club – $90,000

City of Kendallville – $75,000

Leon Chamber of Commerce – $75,000

Kosciusko Community YMCA, Inc. – $50,000

St. Mary of the Assumption School – $50,000

Prairie Heights Community School Corp. – $30,000

The Village Early Childhood Center – $25,000

Athens-Limestone Public Library Foundation – $15,500

Stone’s Trace Historical Society – $12,000

Limestone County Schools – $10,000

Warsaw Evangelical Presbyterian Church – $7,500

Foundation for Art and Music in Education – $5,000

Indiana Troopers Youth Services – $3,000