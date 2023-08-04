The Dekko Foundation, a private family foundation in Kendallville, awarded more than $1.1 million in grants and pledges to 12 youth-serving organizations during its most recent grant-making.
The recipients:
Cole Center Family YMCA – $400,000
Center for Whitley County Youth – $300,000
Lakeland School Corporation – $100,000
Limestone County Schools: $100,000
Joe’s Kids, Inc. – $75,000
Smith-Green Community Schools – $75,000
Murray Community School District – $25,000
Learn to Read Council of Athens & Limestone County Inc. – $22,000
Ada-Borup-West School District – $22,000
Lost Sparrows Inc. – $20,000
Chariton Community School District – $14,475
Limestone County Schools – $10,000
Ada-Borup-West School District – $7,000
Athens Bible School – $6,231