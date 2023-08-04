The Dekko Foundation, a private family foundation in Kendallville, awarded more than $1.1 million in grants and pledges to 12 youth-serving organizations during its most recent grant-making.

The recipients:

Cole Center Family YMCA – $400,000

Center for Whitley County Youth – $300,000

Lakeland School Corporation – $100,000

Limestone County Schools: $100,000

Joe’s Kids, Inc. – $75,000

Smith-Green Community Schools – $75,000

Murray Community School District – $25,000

Learn to Read Council of Athens & Limestone County Inc. – $22,000

Ada-Borup-West School District – $22,000

Lost Sparrows Inc. – $20,000

Chariton Community School District – $14,475

Limestone County Schools – $10,000

Ada-Borup-West School District – $7,000

Athens Bible School – $6,231