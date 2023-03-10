The Dekko Foundation, a private family foundation in Kendallville, awarded more than $339,000 in grants and pledges to seven youth-serving organizations during its most recent grant-making.

The recipients:

• Children First Center – $40,000

• LaGrange First Church of God – $42,000

• Wawasee Community Schools – $35,000

• DeKalb County Central United School District – $50,000

• Harold W. McMillen Center for Health Education – $20,000

• Lucas County (Iowa) Health Center – $2,831

• Town of North Webster – $150,000