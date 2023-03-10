The Dekko Foundation, a private family foundation in Kendallville, awarded more than $339,000 in grants and pledges to seven youth-serving organizations during its most recent grant-making.
The recipients:
• Children First Center – $40,000
• LaGrange First Church of God – $42,000
• Wawasee Community Schools – $35,000
• DeKalb County Central United School District – $50,000
• Harold W. McMillen Center for Health Education – $20,000
• Lucas County (Iowa) Health Center – $2,831
• Town of North Webster – $150,000