Delivering presents in style Nov 29, 2022 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email With his sleigh full of presents donated and collected by the local Corvette Club, Santa Claus heads out from DeHaven Chevrolet on Illinois Road on Monday to take the gifts to the oncology ward at Parkview Hospital Randallia. Arman Johnson | For The Journal Gazette Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Delivering presents in style Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Central Noble-grad Essegian scores 13, as Wisconsin outlasts Dayton 43-42 in Battle 4 Atlantis The Dish: Two doughnut shops make plans to locate in Fort Wayne Man critical after 2nd Fort Wayne shooting Commissioners identify preferred jail site United Methodist Church in Indiana splits Stocks Market Data by TradingView