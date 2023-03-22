Dell Ford, who wrote for The Journal Gazette for more than 50 years, died early this morning at 92.
Ford worked full-time for the paper from 1953 until her retirement at the end of 1999, and she continued to contribute stories through 2008. Her work ran the gamut from interviews with future presidents to stories on local theater. On a 1984 biographical fact sheet, Ford listed her occupation at the paper as “Reporter-writer (whatever).”
Long-time editor Craig Klugman wrote in 1987 that Ford was “probably The Journal Gazette’s best-known reporter” and that she “could get a good quote out of a turnip.”
“The main reason Dell’s so well-known isn’t so much longevity but the kind of stories she has done over the years,” Klugman wrote. “The Dell Ford feature has become an institution around here…”
Writing was all Ford ever wanted to do. With the guidance of a North Side High School teacher, Ford’s focus turned from fiction to journalism. At North Side, she wrote for the Northerner, at the time the school’s weekly paper.
After graduating with a bachelor’s in journalism from the University of Michigan in 1952, she briefly worked at the St. Petersburg Times in Florida before returning to Fort Wayne to join The Journal Gazette Dec. 21, 1953.
“I tried to treat people like a friend,” she said once. “It was a visit, not an interview.”
Ford covered many beats. As an education reporter for more than a dozen years, she was there for two big stories - school reorganization and desegregation. She also reviewed local theatrical productions and traveling shows and wrote the “Night Out” column for five years in the 1960s.
In October 1958, then-Journal Gazette publisher James R. Fleming asked Ford if she’d like to interview “the next president of the United States.” That Sunday, Ford interviewed then-Sen. John F. Kennedy at the Keenan Hotel.
When Bobby Kennedy was assassinated in 1968, Ford was in Washington, D.C., covering a local participant in the National Spelling Bee. She stayed over for the funeral and stood with the national press corps on a hill overlooking John F. Kennedy’s grave where his younger brother would soon be buried.
Ford once thought she’d interview Ronald Reagan while he was on the campaign trail. However, she said that “Reagan was taking a nap, so we got Jimmy Stewart,” who was traveling with the campaign, instead.
Ford said she wouldn’t trade her time at The Journal Gazette for anything.
“I don't know of any other career that would offer a young person the opportunity I had, working for a medium-sized daily,” Ford said after she retired. “The people I had the privilege of meeting – and I'm talking about the average person, as well as those with household names – and the doors that were opened… What other person can do all that? What other career can do all that?”