Gary Snyder announced an addition to his congressional run this week: new campaign manager Sean Johnson.
Snyder, the Democratic candidate running against Republican incumbent Jim Banks in the 3rd district, made the announcement Monday morning.
According to a news release, Johnson holds multiple roles in the area, including as president of Allen County Young Democrats and district president for Young Democrats. He’s also the founder of multiple organizations, a member of the NAACP and a former Allen County Parks Board member.
Johnson, who previously served as the campaign’s youth outreach liaison, got his start in politics during the 2020 protests following the death of George Floyd according to the release. He said he was “truly humbled” to take on the new role.
“We have the opportunity to help change the trajectory of the current democracy with this campaign,” Johnson said. “I'm thankful Gary has seen enough fire, energy, and enthusiasm from me that he's allowed me to take on this role.”
Snyder said he’s excited for Johnson to take on the new role and that “his life experiences, community activism and leadership skills make this a role he was born to do.”