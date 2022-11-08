A longtime Democratic Fort Wayne city councilman asked Tuesday that the city publicly release video footage of Mayor Tom Henry’s recent drunken driving arrest.
Councilman Glynn Hines, D-at large, joined Councilman Jason Arp’s fight for city police body camera footage of Henry’s Oct. 8 arrest, which happened after he sideswiped an oncoming car while he was driving a city-owned vehicle. Henry’s blood-alcohol level was 0.152%, nearly twice the legal limit, court records said.
Arp, R-4th, who is council president, has formally asked Henry’s administration for the video footage twice. City Attorney Malak Heiny has said any videos are considered investigatory records, the release of which is up to the Fort Wayne Police Department’s discretion.
Henry said in an email Sunday he doesn’t understand why Arp still wants to see the records, considering Henry was sentenced Thursday after pleading guilty to misdemeanor operating a vehicle while intoxicated. Henry received a suspended one-year sentence during which he can’t drink alcohol and has to submit to random drug testing.
Henry called Arp’s fight for the body camera footage “an obvious obsession” and suggested that Arp might be interested in the information for political gain. The mayor noted that the city answered the rest of council members’ questions about the arrest.
Henry has said he’s seeking the Democratic nomination in next year’s mayoral election, and Arp has made a similar announcement for the Republican nomination.
Arp said in an email reply Monday it’s up to him as a council member to ensure accountability with the use of power in the city offices.
Hines said during Tuesday’s council meeting he also thinks the video footage should be released. He said it could be a teachable moment that would show people what drinking and driving can lead to.
“That would be a principle-centered way to handle this particular situation,” said Hines, who was first elected to City Council in 1999.
Hines asked Joe Bonahoom, City Council attorney, whether he’s researched what the law allows. Bonahoom said he’s done a lot of research on the issue.
“They are not required to release it,” he said, “but if the mayor wanted to release it, he could get it released.”
Hines reiterated he thinks it’s in the public’s interest for the videos to be released.
“That’s why sometimes we refer to people being honorable, responsible and transparent,” Hines said. “I think, in this case, that would be the right thing to do.”
The Journal Gazette has also requested records, including police body camera footage related to Henry’s arrest, which was denied.