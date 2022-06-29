Democrats continued to broadcast their message on abortion rights today at a news conference in Fort Wayne.
U.S. Senate candidate Tom McDermott and state Democratic Party Vice-Chairwoman Myla Eldridge delivered prepared remarks and took questions from reporters at the Allen County Democratic Party headquarters.
McDermott, who currently serves as the mayor of Hammond, promised bold action on abortion rights — including abolishing the filibuster — if elected to the Senate. He faces incumbent Republican Sen. Todd Young in the general election later this year.
“I’m a constitutional person. I understand the constitution. The word filibuster is not in the constitution,” McDermott said. “That’s a man-made rule that’s screwed up the U.S. Senate. It’s gummed up the U.S. Senate, where we can’t even pass a law because in America in 2022 you can’t get 60 senators to agree on anything.”
Eldridge, who also is the Marion County clerk, said the days are numbered “to get a safe and legal abortion” in the state.
“Generations of women, for the first time in 50 years, will be forced to make dangerous decisions many of us thought we left in history books so long ago,” Eldridge said. “What horrifies me the most: underprivileged women, especially Black and brown Hoosiers in urban communities, will see their futures dashed or their lives be put at risk because the nation’s highest court backed a small minority over the large majority of Americans.”
The pair of state Democrats was joined by House Minority Leader Phil GiaQuinta. Former Democratic representative and 2020 vice gubernatorial candidate Linda Lawson, who was initially scheduled to appear at the event, was unable to attend.
“I’m not a doctor… These issues are so complicated that they should be left up between a woman and her physician and let them make that decision,” GiaQuinta said.
The Fort Wayne lawmaker also said that Republicans are focusing on abortion instead of economic issues like gas prices and inflation.