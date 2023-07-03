The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 9 a.m. for Allen County and nine other northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio counties.
Other counties included in the advisory are DeKalb, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties in Indiana and Defiance, Paulding and Williams counties in Ohio.
Visibility is a quarter of a mile or less because of dense ground fog in the advisory area, the weather service said. It said drivers should slow down, use low-beam headlights, leave plenty of distance ahead and allow extra time for the trip.