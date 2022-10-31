The National Weather Service has issued a dense fog advisory until 11 a.m. today for an eight-county area north and west of Fort Wayne.
Dense fog will reduce visibility to half or mile a less at times, the weather service said in the advisory for DeKalb, Kosciusko, LaGrange, Noble, Steuben and Whitley counties in Indiana and Defiance and Williams counties in Ohio.
It said those who must travel should proceed with caution, using proper fog signals, making sure all running lights are on and remembering to use your radar and compass.