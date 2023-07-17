Allen County health officials are considering focusing on nearly 10 areas such as tobacco prevention and student health, tied to a state initiative that could impact local funding.
Gutwein said the Indiana Department of Health has given the Allen County Department of Health nine areas to improve and focus on. The request stems from the Health First Indiana initiative that provides funding for local communities to prioritize public health and safety.
The areas the department could focus on are tobacco prevention and cessation, student health, fatality review and prevention programs, maternal and child health, access and referrals to clinical care, chronic disease prevention and reduction, trauma and injury prevention, immunizations, and addressing health equity, disparities and inclusion.
"None of this is concrete, but these are just some ideas," Gutwein said. "These are nine that we don't do a lot of already as a health department."
Gutwein said one "really important" area is maternal and child health.
"We have – just off the top of my head – maybe 20 different agencies in this community that are looking at maternal and fetal health," he said. "We want to try to coordinate some of that so we can have a concentrated effort to identify where the gaps are because we know we have opportunities to improve."
Gutwein believes it's important for the health department to work with local organizations to help in all focus areas, and it wants to coordinate partnerships with community groups already working on them.
Health First will increase funding to about $30 per resident, Mindy Waldron, health department administrator, said. The department previously received $6 per resident.
Waldron also said the Allen County Department of Health will receive between $4.9 million and $5.9 million in 2024, and about $10 million to $12 million in funding in 2025.
"The range is due to if counties do not opt in (to the program), they then will redistribute that money commensurately per population," Waldron added.
Departments that opt in have to agree to provide 22 core public health services, Waldron said, and Allen County already meets a lot of those requirements. The program will not replace any services provided by local nonprofits and organizations.
Waldron also said the department plans to hire more staff with this plan; Allen County's staffing is 73rd out of 95 local health departments. The department is also 43rd in funding.
In 2019, there was an average of 4.1 full-time equivalents per 10,000 people employed at local health departments. Allen County had 1.7 full-time equivalents.
Lake County has three health departments and Hamilton County has two, bringing the state's total to 95 rather than 92 departments.
With the Health First plan, the health department is first looking at hiring an emergency preparedness coordinator, public health school liaison and health educator. If approved, those positions would start in 2024, and the health department would then consider other needed positions.