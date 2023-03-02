Allen County/Fort Wayne
Joint planning department
celebrates anniversary
The Department of Planning Services celebrated its 15th anniversary Thursday.
The Allen County and Fort Wayne land use planning divisions merged 15 years ago, which was spurred by the 2007 adoption of the Plan It Allen Joint Comprehensive Plan, a news release said.
The merger created a “one-stop shop” for permitting and development in Allen County, a news release said. Commissioner Nelson Peters supported the merger in 2008.
“Fifteen years ago, city and county leaders realized that the Allen County community would be made stronger in areas of planning through collaboration, and we merged land use planning functions,” Peters said in a statement. “This consolidation has not disappointed and has allowed for government to successfully partner with site selectors and developers to help create much of what residents and businesses, today, have now come to enjoy.”
New Haven debuts
TRAINFO sign
New Haven debuted Thursday a new sign to help its ongoing efforts to address rail crossings, a news release said.
A TRAINFO rail crossing sign has been placed at the intersection of North River and Landin roads.
TRAINFO is a Canadian company that focuses on eliminating traffic delays and accidents at railroad crossings.
– Journal Gazette