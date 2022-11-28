Fort Wayne real estate broker Steve Zacher of The Zacher Company likes graphs that show a pattern leaning toward the “up” side of things.
But one graph that shows a jump to nearly 1 million square feet of newly constructed Fort Wayne office space in 2022, after five years of hovering around 100,000 square feet, might require tempered enthusiasm, he said Monday.
Zacher was the featured speaker at the weekly lunchtime meeting of the downtown Fort Wayne Rotary Club. He told about 70 members and guests that the big jump, and the big number, aren’t likely to be repeated in 2023, but that’s not a bad thing.
More than half the 1 million square feet in new space – 582,000 square feet – comes from one project, Electric Works, a project that already has leased about 70% of its space.
And, Fort Wayne is generally doing much better on office vacancy rates than many other cities.
Fort Wayne’s office vacancy rate stands at just under 11%, and although that is somewhat higher than last year’s 9.21%, the rate is “still very low” compared to national and regional statistics, Zacher said.
The rate in Indianapolis, for example, is 18% to 20% – “and has been for many years,” he said.
Also, Zacher said, Fort Wayne doesn’t have the high level of downtown vacancies plaguing many cities.
“We have the opposite,” he said, as employers have been relocating, or are planning to relocate, to the city center and new projects like the mixed-use Riverfront at Promenade Park. That project, nearing completion, brought Swiss Re downtown.
In the Fort Wayne area, employers “don’t want to be out there on the asphalt prairie,” Zacher said. They want to be close to arts and cultural attractions, restaurants and housing and other amenities as a way of attracting and retaining employees in a tight labor market, he said.
Even with the vast amount of space at Electric Works, the anchor tenant, Do It Best will begin filling it, perhaps as early as next week, Zacher said. The project also has attracted the New Millenium Steel division of Steel Dynamics, Medical Informatics, Parkview Health, Fort Wayne Community Schools’ Amp Lab and CARR Workplaces.
Zacher said a strong appetite exists for Fort Wayne’s Class A office space, newer space that has state-of-the-art technology, high-quality fnishes and exceptional accessibility. And the companies are willing to pay rents that are above average.
Class A average rents in 2022 were $18 to $22 per square foot downtown and $27 to $33 for such full-service space in new construction. Suburban Class A space goes for $17.50 to $19.50, a report prepared by Zacher’s company says.
Some companies in Class B rental space are moving up to Class A, Zacher said. Even when Class A tenants find themselves with more space than they need, that extra space is “being backfilled,” he said.
Class B offices, described as older, generally adequate and lower-priced, have a 10% vacancy rate, slightly higher than in 2021, but lower than Class A’s. Class B space makes up the largest share of office space, just under 60%.
However, the city appears to have more Class C space than it needs. The vacancy rate for these older buildings is around 30%, and it has remained virtually unchanged in the last decade.
However, Class C space comprises only about 3% of the city’s office inventory, Zacher’s report says. Class C rents range from $11 to $14 downtown and $10 to $13 in the suburbs.
Office space vacancy rates are likely to go a bit up this year, Zacher said. And, he doesn’t foresee any big jumps in new office space inventory.
“It would have to be new construction, and new construction is getting more expensive,” he said.