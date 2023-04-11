Fort Wayne’s downtown riverfront could have an esports facility, a trolley system and a restaurant with a third-floor view in three years, if everything goes developer Don Steininger’s way.
Steininger, president of Steininger Development, detailed plans for the former Schaab Metal Products building, 1216 N. Harrison St., at Tuesday’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting. He’s part of a partnership known as Schaab Riverfront LLC, which owns the building and requested a 10-year tax abatement for it. The five partners each own 20% of the company.
The developers want to turn the three-story building into an entertainment and restaurant complex, Steininger said. Before it’s fully developed, the company will turn the building’s 44,000 square feet into a shell building that can be customized by future tenants.
Crews will demolish the building’s interior and put in two elevators, three stairwells, four restrooms, a fire suppression system, and plumbing, electrical and mechanical improvements, according to the plans.
The building, which will be designed for six to eight tenants, is also expected to have six grease traps for possible restaurants.
The developers’ goal is to have the shell building finished for about $2.6 million and to have tenants move in within three years. The last 18 months would be spent pursuing tenants, and Steininger estimated the businesses will spend about $2.6 million developing their spaces.
The property tax phase-in is set for 10 years. Under it, Schaab Riverfront will pay no property taxes the first year, 5% of taxes the second year and 20% the third year. The developers will then pay 10% more each year until they pay 95% in Year 10 and full property taxes in the years following.
The application estimates that Schaab Riverfront will save $405,791 in taxes, but based on the $2.6 million investment, the company will also pay $413,989 in property taxes over those 10 years.
Steininger said he predicts the esports facility will be on the first floor and said he’s looked at similar facilities in Indianapolis.
“There’s no question about demand,” he said. “It’s phenomenal. We just haven’t figured out how to make money at them.”
He said people at Grand Wayne Convention Center have told him convention-goers are looking for places open past 10 p.m. and for live music and other activities. Younger people don’t want to just sit and drink, Steininger said.
Councilwoman Sharon Tucker, D-6th, said she knows from her 20-year-old daughter that entertainment is lacking for teens and young adults who are not old enough for bars but too old for the Boys and Girls Clubs.
Preliminary designs show the third floor is built for a restaurant with outdoor dining that would look over the St. Marys River.
Steininger expects the building to have a sports pub, and he plans to have a trolley system that would travel between the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo and the Schaab building, he said.
The trolley system would be a project led by Pufferbelly Junction, the nonprofit that restored the nearby Craigville Depot at North Wells and Cass streets and a club car, Steininger said. The trolleys would cost about $6 million and take three years to get, but he believes he knows where to find about $3 million for that.
City Council members voted 7-1 for the abatement, with Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, in opposition. Councilman Paul Ensley, R-1st, was absent. Arp said taxpayers shouldn’t subsidize entertainment businesses, and many constituents in his district are working on similar projects.