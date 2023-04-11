Fort Wayne's downtown riverfront could have an esports facility, a trolley system and a restaurant with a third-floor view in three years, if everything goes developer Don Steininger’s way.
Steininger, president of Steininger Development, detailed plans for the former Schabb Metal Products building, 1216 N. Harrison St., at today’s Fort Wayne City Council meeting. He’s part of a partnership known as Schaab Riverfront LLC, which owns the building and requested a 10-year tax abatement for it. The five partners each own 20% of the company.
The developers want to turn the three-story building into an entertainment and restaurant complex, Steininger said. Before it's fully developed, the company will turn the building’s 44,000 square feet into a shell building that can be customized by future tenants.
Crews will demolish the building's interior and put in two elevators, three stairwells, four restrooms, a fire suppression system and plumbing, electrical and mechanical improvements, according to the plans.
The building, which will be designed for six to eight tenants, is also expected to have six grease traps for possible restaurants.
The developers' goal is to have work finished for about $2.6 million and to have tenants within three years. Steininger estimated the tenants will also spend about $2.6 million to develop their spaces.
He predicted the esports facility would be on the first floor and said he’s looked at similar facilities. Preliminary designs show the third floor is built for a higher end restaurant with outdoor dining that would look over St. Marys River.
Steininger expects the building to have a sports pub, and he plans to have a trolley system that would travel between the Fort Wayne Children’s Zoo and the Schaab building, he said.