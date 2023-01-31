More details have come out in a 2018 triple homicide now that a Fort Wayne man has been charged in the case.
However, the probable cause affidavit released Monday by the Allen County prosecutor’s office, doesn’t indicate a motive in the June 28, 2018, slayings of Dernail Brown, 26; DeShaun Richards, 25; and Breondon Pinkston, 28.
Jacquail Belcher, 29, was charged with three counts of murder.
A witness identified Belcher from a photo array as being the fourth man who was at a house with the three victims before the shooting, a probable cause affidavit said.
Court records don’t include any other information about what happened before the shooting.
Police were called to the intersection of Harrison and Fourth streets just after midnight on reports of shots fired. Officers found Brown lying on the sidewalk with a gunshot wound to the back. He was declared dead at the scene.
A witness told officers they saw what looked like a fight between two men at the intersection, according to court records. Someone with long, thin braids was on top of Brown, the witness said.
Another witness told police they heard four gunshots and saw a man get out of the passenger side of a gray Chrysler 200, followed by another man exiting the vehicle. The second man got on top of the first, and the car continued forward until it hit a curb and crashed into a parked car on Fourth Street, witness said.
Another witness saw a man over Brown at the intersection, shaking him and yelling repeatedly, “Where is it?”
When the man on top of Brown saw the witness, he ran east, then north, and was captured on surveillance video at Mission Church, court records said.
Police investigating the scene found the Chrysler stopped just west of Wells Street after the crash. They discovered Richards in the back seat, dead from a bullet to the right temple that was fired at close range, court documents said.
Pinkston was in the driver’s seat with multiple gunshot wounds on his right side. He was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.
DNA swabs that police took from the armrest of the rear passenger seat matched Belcher’s sample.
The three men were the 22nd, 23rd and 24th homicide victims in Allen County for 2018 – a year with 46 total homicides.