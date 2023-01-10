A long and winding road led to a final agreement Tuesday between the developer of two giant industrial buildings and the Allen County Redevelopment Commission.
The developers of the two shell buildings near Fort Wayne International Airport and the commission have agreed on county incentives for the project on Hitzfield Court.
Silverado-Hagerman Properties, Fort Wayne, will receive a ten-year property tax abatement and reimbursement of the interest of carrying costs for construction borrowing. The amount is $1.050 million over two years.
The buildings, a total investment of $16 million, started out as one 700,000-square-foot building around 2018, said Elissa McGauley, Allen County redevelopment director. But plans changed and the building was split, although the two structures could possibly be connected.
The two structures are shell buildings, which provide raw interior space and sometimes exterior features that users can customize to suit their needs.
The buildings are now being marketed for lease or sale, McGauley said. Completed in September, the buildings have secured some interest from users but are still available, she said.
The county also has a 64,000-square-foot shell building on Rose Avenue in New Haven and a 52,000 square-foot shell now under construction by HardHell Industries at 4455 Airway Avenue, Fort Wayne.
Allen County Councilman Tom Harris, who also sits on the redevelopment commission said the buildings are designed to help a user scale up or move quickly to expand. Such buildings are still in demand.
“This puts us in a competitive (spot) in the county,” he said, “that we’re still a hot area and growing.”