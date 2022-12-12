A local developer plans to make way for a large restaurant and other businesses along the riverfront in the building that has long been the home of Schaab Metal Products.
Fort Wayne Redevelopment Commission members on Monday unanimously approved the sale of the former Schaab Metals building at 1216 N. Harrison St. Don Steininger, a local real estate developer, is buying the building for $250,000 in which he plans to invest at least $5 million.
The redevelopment commission spent $1.7 million to relocate Schaab Metals, which has been at the downtown location since 1913, to what Jonathan Leist, deputy director, called a more appropriate location.
Redevelopment officials plan to develop the strip of land between the river and the downtown Schaab facility into the second phase of riverfront development that will include an extension of the greenway, a section of treetop canopy trail and other public gathering places. Leist has said the public uses wouldn’t mesh well with Schaab’s industrial uses of the property.
Once the purchase and development agreement are finalized, Steininger will have 120 days to start construction. The developer said he hopes the Schaab project will generate interest for a development at the former Pepsi warehouse, which spans more than six acres.
Steininger said he envisions a large restaurant occupying the second floor, which will include an area for outdoor dining. Three or four tenants will likely move into the first level with the possibility of esports – competitive video game competitions.
Steininger said he and his partners are more focused on creating a space that will be an integral part of the riverfront development.
“We’re not going into this to see how much money we can make. I will be surprised if we make very much at all,” Steininger said. “But I’ll tell you, when it’s done, it’s going to be cool.”
Joe Giant, redevelopment manager, presented a rendering of what the building is expected to look like, including a south-side exterior that looks largely the same as it does now. Steininger said he wants to keep Schaab’s name all over the building in an effort to preserve history.
In other business, the redevelopment commission approved resolutions that support efforts to bring a full-service grocery store to Pontiac Street.
The city and Parkview Regional Medical Center and Affiliates announced a partnership Thursday that will bring Pontiac Street Market to an area that is underserved by grocery stores. Bringing another grocery store to the area has been Southeast Strategy community meetings.
Parkview will provide financial support through its Community Health Improvement program, and its vendor partner Sodexo will manage store operations. A store operator will lease the space from the redevelopment commission, and the store will operate as a nonprofit organization with a board of appointees by the city and Parkview.
The property was donated in September to the redevelopment commission by Mary Cross Tippmann Foundation and Charitable Trust. The 1927 building is labeled as the Vincent Village Outlet Store.
An addition will be added to the west side of the building, which will partially obscure a mural called “Trust” that was made by local artists. The mural will still be visible because of a glass wall, Leist said.
The guaranteed maximum price of construction is $3.4 million, about $2 million of which will come from the federal American Rescue Plan Act funds the city received for recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nancy Townsend, community development director, said the grocery store is expected to include fresh produce, meats, dairy, prepared foods, baked goods, a pharmacy kiosk, sandwich counter, outdoor seating and an option for picking up groceries.
The requests passed 3-2 with opposition from Councilman Jason Arp, R-4th, and Nathan Hartman, who also opposed the commission’s acceptance of the building as a donation in September.