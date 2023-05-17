A local developer is asking Allen County Plan Commission for approval to build a subdivision of single-family homes and duplexes called Thunderhawk.
Oakmont Development Co. II LLC filed a request to have 35.6 acres on the east side of Huguenard Road rezoned from agricultural to two-family residential. The land is north of West Cook Road and bordered on the north and east by Colonial Oaks Golf Club.
Oakmont is also seeking approval for its primary development plan.
The requests are expected to go before the Allen County Plan Commission on June 15 for a public hearing and June 22 for discussion and action. The Allen County commissioners have the final say on rezonings.
The developers filed the plans for the 96-lot Thunderhawk earlier this month.
Thunderhawk would have 64 single-family homes on the north side of the property and 32 duplexes on the south side, if approved. The north and south developments would have entrances off Huguenard and be separated by a 3 1/2-acre detention pond and Hanauer Ditch.
The plans don't indicate how the houses would be designed.
The development would also surround a home and buildings at 7828 Huguenard Road.
The proposed development would receive water and sanitary sewer services from existing Fort Wayne mains, the developer said in rezoning paperwork. Two on-site retention ponds would handle storm water and empty into Hanauer Ditch, which flows through the property.
Thunderhawk would follow Allen County standards for lighting, sidewalks, signage and landscape buffers according to the paperwork.
The paperwork filed for Thunderhawk said several subdivisions of single-family homes already have been developed in the area. It specifically mentions three subdivisions on the west side of Huguenard: Colonial Heights to the north, Ravens Cove Run to the south and Fuller’s Landing on West Cook.