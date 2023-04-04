Diebold Road closure extended The Journal Gazette Apr 4, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The closure of Diebold Road between Dupont Road and Clinton Street during electric-line work has been extended through 4 p.m. April 17, the Allen County Highway Department said today. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Most Popular Two tornados cause damage in northeast Allen County Analysis: Indiana roster churn continues, what comes next? Baker opening Sweets and Drinks cafe near Lima, Cook intersection Purdue's Edey, Indiana's Jackson-Davis win national honors Three Rivers Festival, director of operations part ways Stocks Market Data by TradingView