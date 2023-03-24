Diebold Road between Dupont Road and Clinton Street is to close from 7:30 a.m. Monday to 4 p.m. April 3 during electric-line work, the Allen County Highway Department said today,
Diebold Road portion to close during electric-line work
- The Journal Gazette
-
-
Most Popular
-
Dining Out restaurant review: Acme by Full Circle
-
Dell Ford, legendary Journal Gazette writer, dies at 92
-
Indiana Basketball Season Wrap: Goodbye Trayce, Hello Transfer Portal
-
‘Words matter’: Indiana Supreme Court allows lawsuit against Star Financial to proceed
-
Fort Wayne Community Schools seeks right fit with naming-rights sponsors