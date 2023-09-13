Divine Mercy Funeral Home, one of the few funeral homes nationwide owned by a Roman Catholic diocese, will break ground Monday on a second location to help meet demand.
The new 17,000-square-foot facility will represent a $5.4 million investment, spokesman Casey Miller said Wednesday.
The first Divine Mercy opened in November 2017 on the grounds of Catholic Cemetery, which dates back to 1873, said Miller, executive director of both Catholic Cemetery and Divine Mercy Funeral Home.
The Fort Wayne-South Bend Diocese and cemetery officials decided a non-profit option would be good.
"The response to Divine Mercy has been overwhelming," Miller said.
"We are one of only five diocesan-owned funeral homes in the country," he said.
Others are in Portland, Oregon; Oakland, California; Denver; and Phoenix.
Families do not need to be Catholic to request services from Divine Mercy, Miller said.
Monday's 11 a.m. groundbreaking for the new location at the corner of Cedar Canyons and Lima roads in northwest Allen County will include a 10-minute prayer service led by Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades.
“The focus on Divine Mercy-Cedar Canyons is to console those who are grieving as we entrust the souls of the faithfully departed to the mercy of God,” Bishop Rhoades said in a statement. “I am confident that this new ministry of the Catholic Cemetery Association will bear as much good fruit in serving the Church’s mission of mercy as the original Divine Mercy Funeral Home has.”
The Divine Mercy-Cedar Canyons Funeral Home will house two visitation rooms, each with a personal family room; an embalming facility; and offices for the funeral home staff, a news release said.
Construction on the new site, which will have the address 1986 W. Cedar Canyons Road, will start shortly after the groundbreaking.
"It’s one of the fastest-growing areas in Allen County," Miller said. "One of the fastest-growing areas in the state of Indiana."
The first Divine Mercy at 3500 Lake Ave. has about 16,000 square feet, designed to assist about 400 families annually, Miller said.
"We are moving beyond that," he said, alluding to why the second location is being built.