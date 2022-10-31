Fort Wayne is promoted as a great place to live, work and play, but it's also a place where many residents say they've experienced discrimination.
While discrimination is far from universal locally, a study released Monday by the Fort Wayne Metropolitan Human Relations Commission found significant numbers of people who believe they've been treated unfairly because of their race, ethnicity, gender, disability or LGBTQ status.
The study found 37% of respondents believe they'd been treated unfairly in housing because of their race or ethnicity. Eighty percent of Black respondents, and nearly half of multiracial and Hispanic individuals, believe they'd been treated unfairly at work.
The study questioned 800 people between 18 and 64 via phone calls in English and Spanish and online surveys during two weeks in March 2022.
The Purdue University Fort Wayne Community Research Institute and the university's Mike Downs Center for Indiana Politics formulated the questions. Survey USA carried out the work.