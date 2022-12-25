The Fort Wayne girl known for her buddy bench project recently returned to her old elementary school – where her efforts started – and brought a film crew with her.
Along with scenes captured elsewhere, the classroom footage of 14-year-old Sammie Vance is expected to air nationwide on ABC this morning during the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade, a holiday special that includes celebrity performances.
The program, which is executive produced by Disney Parks and Film 45 Live, is scheduled to run from 10 a.m. to noon. Sammie’s family was told she will be highlighted during the last half-hour.
“The film crew was so wonderful and made the experience magical,” said Heidi Vance, Sammie’s mother. “It will be an experience none of us will forget.”
Sammie said during an interview last week that her 8-year-old self couldn’t have imagined the success of her buddy bench project – least of all her involvement in the Disney Christmas parade.
“That’s pretty cool,” the Blackhawk Middle School eighth grader said.
Sammie was entering third grade when her efforts to get a buddy bench for Haley Elementary School began. The seats give lonely or shy children a place to sit and signal their desire to make new friends.
Sammie’s buddy benches are made from recycled plastic bottle caps. When her collection efforts began, one bench required 400 pounds of plastic caps and lids, which equals about 10 55-gallon drums, her website states.
Sammie, who involved local businesses and organizations in the collection process, didn’t stop once she got benches for Haley. Companies including Walgreens and UPS joined the cause, and now Sammie has lost track of everything she has helped create.
“We have not had a specific count for a long time because there are so many,” Sammie said, estimating a worldwide total of 250 to 300. “I would never have thought I’d get this far.”
Sammie is more concerned about other aspects – the plastic that’s being diverted from landfills and the friendships that are being created.
“That’s what matters,” she said, adding she has received letters from people describing the relationships the benches have sparked. “They kind of motivate me and keep me going.”
Her mother is honored Disney chose to share Sammie’s efforts, and it was “extra fun” because the family is a huge fan of Disney.
Sammie’s visit to Haley to film the parade segment was particularly memorable because the class Sammie visited was her sister’s and her former teacher’s, Vance said. She added the students were excited to meet and talk with Sammie.
Fort Wayne Community Schools is proud of all Sammie has accomplished at such a young age, spokeswoman Krista Stockman said.
“She often talks about the difference just one person can make – even a child – and she proves that truth over and over,” Stockman said. “She has received many, many well-deserved recognitions since she started the buddy bench project, … and we know there will be many more to come.”
The crew also filmed the teen at home interacting with her mother; father, Jeremy; brothers Aaron, 15, and John, 12; and sister, Dannie, 9.
The parents were in on a secret – Disney planned to send the family on a cruise.
“We were taped letting Sammie know that Disney was gifting her a cruise for our family,” her mother said. “The cruise was a blast. They gave us the VIP treatment.”
Along with continuing to collect caps and lids for benches, Sammie said she talks to schools near and far about her project through visits and videos.
Meanwhile, she balances school and other interests, including helping backstage with Fort Wayne Youtheatre’s recent production of “Frozen Jr.”
Temptations to halt her buddy bench efforts have been tempered by knowing the project spreads kindness and helps others, Sammie said.
Her family plans to watch the parade today, the teen said, noting they must wait like everybody else to see her segment.
“I hope her story will inspire others to know you can make a difference no matter your age,” her mother said.