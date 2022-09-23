A Fort Wayne woman suffered leg and arm pain Friday afternoon after her vehicle rear-ended a semi in DeKalb County.
Joy Forester, 62, was traveling northbound on Indiana 101 when she was distracted by an animal crossing the road.
As a result, she failed to see the semi in front of her had stopped, waiting to make a left turn into Nucor, according to a news release from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Getnet Desta, 42, of Dallas, was driving the 2016 Freightliner semi. He was unhurt in the crash, but the vehicle sustained an estimated $5,000 in damage.
Forester was transported to a hospital for treatment. Her 2018 Chevrolet Colorado was deemed a total loss by officials.