There was no way a little morning rain was going to put a damper on Fort Wayne’s biggest annual outdoor celebration of the arts.
East Main Street and Freimann Square were packed with artists, patrons and festival-goers Saturday afternoon, many browsing booths featuring paintings, sculptures, jewelry, pottery, woodworking and more.
A few yards away, dozens of chalk artists created a mosaic of murals along the downtown street, as part of the annual Chalk Walk, hosted by the Fort Wayne Museum of Art.
Saturday’s festival featured more than 100 vendors, artists and live musicians. Many of the artists were local, but many traveled from around the country to participate Saturday.
“There are lots of new artists this year,” said Chris Shatto, Art in the Park chair. “And, as always, we have a great musical lineup.”
Beneath a tent adorned with the words “Phresh Laundry,” local artist Theoplis Smith III spent the afternoon working on whimsical paintings and chatting with guests browsing the festival’s various booths. It was his second year participating. Smith, whose work can be seen in murals citywide, sits on the city’s Public Art Commission and was Grand Marshall of Saturday morning’s Three Rivers Festival parade.
“My goal is to make sure we do two things: expose each other to art – have a life exchange – and encourage each other,” he said.
Local industrial artist Mike Vargas started out as a hobbyist looking for something to do to help him quit drinking. On Saturday, visitors to his table marveled at the incredibly detailed metalwork sculptures made from salvaged items and scrap metal.
Vargas finds his raw materials throughout the community. Many of the parts he uses come from local businesses or garage sales, he said.
Vargas makes his living creating and selling his art through his business, Gearhead Custom Co. He’s been creating metal sculptures for about five years – exactly as long as he’s been sober.
Saturday was Vargas’ second time participating in Art in the Park. He enjoys seeing the community come out every year to support local artists.
“It really brings faith back, knowing people are still into original handmade or painted stuff with real character. It’s not just the cookie-cutter stuff you can buy on Amazon,” he said.
Volunteers who helped set up Saturday’s festival were ecstatic over the turnout for the annual art show.
“I think it’s wonderful. I’m just glad to see everyone getting along and enjoying the day,” volunteer Jane Surbeck said.
Smith said festivals such as Art in the Park highlight the fact that Fort Wayne is a community that values vibrant, diverse local art.
“Art is a reflection of the voices that are among us," he said. The more voices that are represented in local artwork, "the more we can all flourish.”