The Do it Best Foundation has announced more than $95,000 in grants for the second quarter. The following organizations were grant recipients (amounts not disclosed):
Allen County – Fort Wayne Historical Society
Camp Red Cedar
Come As You Are Community Church
Lexi’s Voice
Fort Wayne Urban League
Fort Wayne Youtheatre
Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne
Healthier Moms & Babies
HearCare Connection Inc.
Helping Hands
Kate’s Kart
Mohave County Search and Rescue
Mustard Seed Furniture Bank of Fort Wayne
St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne
TeenWorks
Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities
YWCA Northeast Indiana