The Do it Best Foundation has announced more than $95,000 in grants for the second quarter. The following organizations were grant recipients (amounts not disclosed):

Allen County – Fort Wayne Historical Society

Camp Red Cedar

Come As You Are Community Church

Lexi’s Voice

Fort Wayne Urban League

Fort Wayne Youtheatre

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Fort Wayne

Healthier Moms & Babies

HearCare Connection Inc.

Helping Hands

Kate’s Kart

Mohave County Search and Rescue

Mustard Seed Furniture Bank of Fort Wayne

St. Vincent de Paul Society of Fort Wayne

TeenWorks

Turnstone Center for Children and Adults with Disabilities

YWCA Northeast Indiana