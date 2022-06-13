People as young as 18 months lined up on a grassy field Sunday with faded and tattered American flags in their arms.
With a salute, Matt Careins accepted the flags, turned and inserted them in a burner brought to the Veterans National Memorial Shrine and Museum for that singular purpose.
“Today, we will retire this great symbol of freedom worldwide,” said Arnym Pedraza, commander of the Allen County Council of Veterans Organizations. “This solemn ceremony honored the U.S. flag and all who have fallen to protect it. The 50 stars, the 13 stripes and thousands of soldiers who have dedicated their lives to protect our wonderful country are what we are honoring today.”
About a dozen people attended the mid-afternoon ceremony, which included the playing of the national anthem and taps. It was held in advance of Flag Day on Tuesday.
The flag should be destroyed in a dignified way, preferably by burning, when its condition is no longer a fitting emblem for display, Pedraza said, citing U.S. code.
“Do not let me fly in disrepair,” ceremony participant Jim Olds said, reading a statement written from the perspective of an old and faded flag. “Rather, retire me from my duties only to replace me with a new flag so that I may continue to symbolize our country.”
Pedraza couldn’t say how many flags would be reduced to ash Sunday. To quantify the total, she said “more than hundreds.”
They ranged in size from the hand-held flags spectators often wave during parades to flags that three people helped fold.
Amy Dohner, commandant of the Marine Corps League Detachment 1435, was among those who pulled the flags from boxes and bags, ensuring they were suitably worn. Flags in decent condition – at least one looked new – were properly folded and set aside.
“No sense retiring something that’s perfectly fine,” Dohner said.
Tiffany Careins, the trumpeter who performed the ceremony’s music, approached the blaze with her 18-month-old son, Noah. She encouraged the boy to hand a flag to his father.
“Give it to Dad,” Tiffany Careins said.
Matt Careins saluted Noah’s flag like the others before saluting the one his wife held. The couple have participated in numerous flag-retiring ceremonies, they said.
“It’s really heartfelt from a veteran family,” Tiffany Careins said.
Matt Careins, the Marine Corps League’s junior vice commandant, would later receive flags from Scouts and would step away from the burner when the blaze became too intense.
Roy Vierck, commander of the local Disabled American Veterans chapter, said he annually participates in the ceremony.
“The American flag stands for everything that’s good in this country and worth fighting for,” he said.