A Fort Wayne doctor has filed a lawsuit against Lutheran Medical Group LLC to keep it from enforcing a noncompete agreement.
Dr. David Lankford, a pediatric intensivist physician, said the agreement is preventing him from taking another job with another area health care provider.
Lankford stopped working at Lutheran in January and started seeing Parkview patients in March. Kathleen DeLaney, the attorney representing Lankford, said the lawsuit might be the first of its kind since the new state law regarding physician noncompete clauses went into effect Saturday.
Teri Dematas, Lutheran Health Network vice president of marketing and communications, said in an email Wednesday that Lutheran does not plan to comment on the lawsuit.
Lankford said he was forced to see four or five times more patients after Lutheran laid off all the pediatricians who primarily worked in the hospital in late 2022.
Before October, pediatrician intensivists provided care in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, while pediatric hospitalists handled the general unit for children and the emergency room. The neonatal intensive care unit was provided care by neonatologists, who were contracted form a third party-company Pediatrix, the lawsuit said.
Lankford was hired as a pediatric critical care intensivist in October 2017. Starting in October 2022, Lutheran required pediatric intensivists to manage all pediatric patients who were admitted to Lutheran Hospital.
Lankford said in the lawsuit that he requested support from Lutheran through additional nurse practitioners, physician assistants, hospitalists and general pediatricians.
Lankford was required to devote significantly more time to his work for Lutheran, which went “well above and beyond the time he was obligated to devote under the agreement,” according to the lawsuit.
Lankford also wasn’t paid for the extra work, according to the lawsuit. The new requirements breached Lankford’s employment agreement, he said.
In December, Lankford gave Lutheran one month’s notice that he would terminate the agreement if the breaches were not addressed. Counsel for Lutheran denied any breach and said it wouldn’t take any steps to cure what the lawsuit referred to as contractual violations, the lawsuit said.
Lankford terminated the agreement for cause Jan. 7. Lankford then started providing services under an agreement with Parkview on March 16.
Lutheran contacted Parkview to say that it would enforce the noncompete clause if it continued to schedule Lankford.
Parkview then canceled Lankford’s previously scheduled shifts and stopped scheduling him.
The lawsuit says Lutheran was unable to enforce the noncompete clause because it was first guilty of a material breach of the contract.
However, a law that went into effect Saturday also supports Lankford’s argument, the lawsuit said. Physician noncompetes are not enforceable if the physician terminates the agreement for cause, the new law states.
DeLaney, Lankford’s attorney, said in a statement that Indianapolis-based firm DeLaney & DeLaney LLC is proud to stand beside Lankford as he holds Lutheran accountable.
“This may be the first lawsuit filed under Indiana’s new physician noncompete law, which the Indiana General Assembly designed to protect physicians and the communities they serve from the type of interference Lutheran has engaged in here,” DeLaney said. “We are hopeful that Dr. Lankford’s bravery and commitment to serving Allen County will ultimately broaden both patient access to health care and doctors’ freedom to practice medicine in Indiana’s communities.”
Lankford has asked for injunctions to prevent Lutheran from enforcing the noncompete. He has also asked for a declaratory judgment that states the noncompete is of no force and effect, along with an award to cover legal costs “and any further relief that this court deems just and proper,” according to the lawsuit.
Lankford said in a statement that he is a physician committed to providing the highest quality specialty care to Allen County’s children.
“Lutheran’s continued interference with my ability to provide that care harms no one more than the children who need access to healthcare,” Lankford said. “I hope that by standing up to Lutheran, I can embolden other physicians to stand up to health care systems which seemingly focus more on their financial bottom lines than on patient access to quality health care.”