When 7-year-old Adley Gettys picked up the real human brain from the medical students’ table Saturday, she was surprised.
“It felt hard,” she said. “I thought it was going to be squishy.”
The booth for Indiana University of Medicine's Fort Wayne Campus became her favorite part of the 28th Annual Doctor’s Day at Science Central, where her latex-gloved hands also got to touch a preserved spinal cord.
Adley said the brain she held was kind of slimy, as she expected.
The brain’s hardness came from the formaldehyde it’s kept in, said first-year medical student Garrett Maag of Kendallville
“It is usually, definitely, squishier because it’s mostly fat,” Maag said, adding that this one shrank during preservation.
“All the kids love to grab it – or they hate it and their parents make them hold it,” he said.
The annual Doctor’s Day was a mixture of learning, games and a few things that gross some people out. Besides the real brains, there were a cow eye dissection and realistic models of human bones and organs.
“The goal today is to get kindergarten through fifth graders interested in careers in the medical field,” said Maria Krach, chairwoman for the Fort Wayne Medical Alliance’s Doctor’s Day.
The alliance holds the annual event at Science Central so kids can realize how much math and science are important in medical fields she said. They welcome older kids, too.
The alliance, comprised of doctors’ spouses and families, originally focused on encouraging future doctors, Krach said. Now the event introduces children to the possibility of becoming nurses, pharmacists, physical therapists, paramedics and more.
“There’s probably 35 to 40 medical careers they can go into,” she said.
The country needs more medical professionals with its aging population, she added. All area health care providers – Lutheran Health Network, Parkview Health and IU Health – sponsored Doctor's Day, along with Sym Financial Advisors and the Fort Wayne Medical Society Foundation.
Krach’s husband and daughter, ophthalmologist Dan Krach and family practice physician Emily Krach, have performed the cow eye dissection and eye care talk for 12 years. Much like with the kids holding the brain, the audience reaction was split as the doctors projected the procedure onto the theater area’s screen, making it larger than life.
“It’s funny to see the kids cover their eyes,” Emily Krach said.
Some like the gruesomeness, however, and come up close to see it afterwards, she said.
Owen McKibben, 7, of Fort Wayne said the best part of it was when Dan Krach removed small parts that looked like sea glass.
“I thought it was disgusting, but I still liked it,” Owen said.
The event included opportunities for kids to learn about themselves, too. Katie Fulk, a registered dietician with Parkview, donned a cape as Nutrition Girl to talk about good eating. Smile Works Youth Dentistry's booth featured a stuffed animal whose denture-like teeth younger kids could brush. Kat Bessler, a dental hygienist, said the idea is to make dental care fun instead of scary.
Kids and their parents could learn about sleep disorders at a booth run by Lutheran Hospital staff. Senior Sleep technician Molly Mengerink said children have physical sleeping problems, such as enlarged tonsils or adenoids, but sleep problems are increasingly from “bad sleep hygiene.”
Exposure to TV, computer and other screens right before bed can make it difficult to fall asleep, she said. Also, some children don’t get enough outdoor exercise and drink too much soda instead of water, she said.
Aralean Dohm, 12, of Fort Wayne, wanted to attend Doctor's Day because she's interested in treating patients. She took keen interest in the lifesaving techniques demonstrated at the Ivy Tech paramedic program’s booth. She practiced placing a tube into the airway of an infant doll. Then she applied a tourniquet on one of the Ivy Tech paramedic students.
“It helps you learn,” she said of the experience.
Now, all she needs is some animals to practice on. Aralean wants to be a veterinarian.