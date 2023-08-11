A Fort Wayne doctor testified Friday that Lutheran Medical Group shouldn’t be able to stop him from working for Parkview Health after Lutheran significantly changed his job responsibilities.
Dr. David Lankford, a pediatric intensivist physician, filed a lawsuit on July 5 against Lutheran to keep the group from enforcing the noncompete agreement he signed in an updated contract from the health network in November 2020.
Kathleen DeLaney, the attorney representing Lankford, has said the lawsuit might be the first of its kind since the new state law regarding physician noncompete clauses went into effect July 1. The law prevents the enforcement of noncompete agreements if a physician was terminated without cause, if the doctor terminates their own employment for cause or if both parties have fulfilled their contractual obligations.
Lankford left the health network on Jan. 7 and worked at Parkview Health for about two months, starting in March.
Lutheran contacted Parkview and said it would enforce the noncompete clause if Parkview continued to schedule Lankford. Noncompete clauses prohibit a professional from working for a competing company in a designated geographic area for a specified amount of time after leaving the previous employer.
Lankford started at the health network in August 2018. He said his “work changed dramatically” in October 2022, when Lutheran required pediatric intensivists to manage all pediatric patients admitted to the hospital. Pediatric intensivists provided specialized care in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, and pediatric hospitalists handled the general unit for children and the emergency room.
“Before I only worked as a pediatric intensivist,” Lankford said. “I did no other work. ... My on-call schedule was made by intensivists. I never covered hospitalists.”
Lutheran laid off all hospital pediatricians in late 2022, Lankford said. Lutheran Hospital downsized the pediatric emergency room and merged it with the main ER, he said. Lutheran officials also downgraded the neonatal intensive care unit and eliminated its pediatric burn unit, Lankford said.
“We went from about nine doctors to four doctors,” he added.
Lankford met with Lutheran officials – including Scott Teffeteller, former CEO of the health network – about why changes were made to the pediatric unit. He said hospital officials told him there was not enough money coming from pediatrics, and no other reason was given.
“I was working two jobs instead of one,” he said. “My patient volume went up four to five times. ... Sometimes (Pediatric Intensive Care Unit) patients can take the entire day. That hinders my ability to see other patients, and their care was delayed.”
Lankford didn’t receive a pay increase, he said, and no additional malpractice coverage was added to his insurance policy. When he asked hospital leadership about it, Lankford said he was told “not to worry.”
Nicole Rexroth, CEO for Lutheran Medical Group, testified Friday that she didn’t know Lankford was told not to worry about his insurance. She also said he breached his employment agreement because he didn’t give a 90-day notice before leaving.
Lankford said he began working at Parkview the first week of March. He said Parkview representatives called him and said they needed help for eight to 12 weeks while an intensivist recovered from surgery.
He told Lutheran about his independent contract with Parkview, Lankford said, and gave them 10 days to reply before he accepted it. No one responded to him.
Lutheran later asked Lankford to buy out his noncompete agreement for almost $400,000 – which he said was more than Lutheran paid him last year.
Since he left Parkview in April, Lankford has not worked anywhere else despite looking for jobs in Indiana, Michigan and Ohio. Lankford added that he’s worried about potential damage to his professional reputation.
Megan Smith, senior vice president of the Parkview Women’s and Children’s Hospital, said Parkview would hire Lankford immediately if it could.
Parkview officials were aware that Lutheran terminated its hospital physicians, Smith said, and the hospitals have seen a significant increase in patient volume, creating staffing issues.
“We need to hire more people,” Smith said. “We need at least five full-time hospitalists.”
Smith also said Lankford would be a hospitalist and not a pediatric intensivist physician, meaning he would not be competing with Lutheran because it does not have hospitalists. Rexroth confirmed this.
Tamika Rozema, pediatric cardiologist with Indiana University Health Physicians, worked with Lankford at Lutheran from 2018 to 2022. Rozema said Lutheran told her they were terminating her employment on June 30, 2022, and said a noncompete agreement would be enforced.
Rozema said she tried to get out of her noncompete, which said she could not work within 30 miles of Lutheran. However, she is doing that now, and Lutheran has never threatened to sue her or her employer.
She routinely referred patients to Lankford, Rozema said, but now she refers them to Riley Children’s Hospital, which is in Indianapolis.
“I would refer them to Dr. Lankford if he was working in Fort Wayne,” Rozema said. “But it would depend on how far (away) he is because there are safety concerns when we transport (sick children) more than 30 miles away.”