Republican Eric Doden of Fort Wayne has raised a total of $2.7 million since announcing his campaign for governor just more than a year ago.
Doden announced Thursday he has raised more than $1.4 million in the current fundraising period.
Doden has more than $6 million in total financial commitments for the campaign and will also report more than $2.4 million cash on hand.
“Since day one, we have run this campaign at an historic pace. We laid out a bold vision for our state and now we have the resources needed to communicate that vision with voters all across Indiana," Doden said in a statement Thursday.
"The responses we have received to our agenda of enacting zero-cost adoption, revitalizing our Main Streets and Regional Cities 2.0 have been tremendously positive, and have helped build enormous momentum for our campaign.”
Doden has also spent much of the past year on a 92 county Main Street Tour, where he said he has held 684 meetings in 41 counties with business and community leaders, conservative organizations and voters from all walks of life.
"Maci and I continue to be honored by the overwhelming support we have received from people in communities large and small who share our commitment to tackling Indiana’s toughest challenges," Doden said.