Fort Wayne businessman Eric Doden has joined forces with a state legislator in calling for a zero-cost adoption policy during the upcoming special session.
The proposal from Doden, who announced his campaign for governor last year, garnered the support of state Rep. Tim Wesco, R-Osceola. The pair released their legislative plan last week.
“A no-cost adoption policy will strengthen families and communities and, most importantly, give every Indiana child access to a safe and loving home whether adopted at birth or through foster care,” Doden said. “I am hopeful the legislature will pass this important policy during the special session.”
Doden said he feels now is the ideal time for the policy because of the state’s “record surplus and the recent Dobbs decision” overturning Roe v. Wade.
Wesco, chairman of the House Elections and Apportionment Committee, plans to propose to set $100 million aside to establish a “State Adoption Fund.” He said the fund will help ensure adoption is a “financially cost-free decision for mothers and adoptive families.”
“Indiana should lead the nation in protecting life and providing for mothers and families who choose adoption,” Wesco said in a statement. “Life is precious in Indiana, and mothers and families who choose adoption should receive maximum support.”
According to Doden, the national average cost of foster care adoption is $2,744. The cost of an independent adoption can be tens of thousands of dollars, according to the Child Welfare Information Gateway.
In the statement, Doden said that families endure too much hardship when they look to adopt.
Doden’s full policy proposal calls for a fund “seeded with $100 million of state funds and supplemented in perpetuity by private-sector contributions.”
Under Doden’s plan, the fund would be established as a not-for-profit in partnership with one or more non-governmental organizations. It would be administered by a fund manager from the not-for-profit.
That fund would be used to provide money for intervention to prevent children from entering foster care and recruitment of potential adoptive families.
It also would support post-adoption assistance including reimbursing adoption costs and contributing $10,000 into a college saving plan for each adopted child.