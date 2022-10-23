Marty – a 174-pound Great Dane – couldn't help but run toward a familiar woman sitting at a recreation center in southwest Fort Wayne on Sunday – and his timing couldn't have been worse.
The 3-year-old pooch had just started a course during an American Kennel Club agility trial. His detour meant he bypassed the weave poles set up on artificial turf at The Plex South.
Diane Townsend, trial chairwoman, noted the goof from outside the ring.
"Come on, Marty," Townsend said as the dog sniffed the turf before returning to the tasks ahead of him.
The Fort Wayne Obedience Training Club hosted the three-day event, which featured about 100 canines from states including Michigan and Ohio as well as Indiana, Townsend said.
As the judge, Karen Wlodarski of South Carolina designed the weekend's courses, which were adjusted for dogs' height, Townsend said. Handlers could study copies of the course maps before further determining their strategy by walking the routes.
Depending on the course, dogs were required to jump, weave between poles, navigate tunnels and trot over A-frames and teeters – equipment resembling a playground seesaw. Each task had to be completed in a certain order and by a specified time.
Some dogs finished the course with plenty of seconds to spare. Townsend said dogs including Marty, the Great Dane, can have trouble making time because their size affects their speed on certain tasks.
Dogs competed in three levels of agility – novice, open and excellent. And some handlers sought the Master Agility Champion, known as the MACH. Those pursuing that top title often stay quiet about it in fear of jinxing their success, Townsend said, but trial organizers had materials ready to celebrate such an achievement.
The MACH has eluded Fort Wayne resident Deb Gatchell, who has shown Yorkies for years. She had 5-year-old Revvy with her on Sunday.
"He loves to do everything," Gatchell said.
Gatchell asked Townsend for advice before entering the ring with Revvy for a run featuring jumps. Gatchell had questions about her path through the course, Townsend said, noting it's not unusual for handlers to seek each other's opinions.
"You want everybody to be successful," Townsend said.
But, as more than one dog showed, the handlers ultimately aren't in charge.
"There's nothing more humbling," Townsend said, "than showing a dog."